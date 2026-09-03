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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Try these hibiscus flower-based recipes today  
Try these hibiscus flower-based recipes today  
A hibiscus rice bowl makes for a unique twist on regular rice dishes

Try these hibiscus flower-based recipes today  

By Vinita Jain
Sep 03, 2026
03:44 pm
What's the story

Hibiscus flowers are not just beautiful to look at, but also versatile in the kitchen. These vibrant blooms add a tangy flavor and a splash of color to dishes, making them a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. From refreshing drinks to savory dishes, hibiscus flowers can be used in a variety of recipes. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique taste of hibiscus flowers.

Refreshing drink

Hibiscus iced tea delight

Hibiscus iced tea is a refreshing drink that combines the tartness of hibiscus petals with the sweetness of honey or sugar.

To make this drink, steep dried hibiscus flowers in hot water until the liquid turns deep red.

Afterward, cool it down by adding ice cubes, and sweeten it as per taste.

This drink is perfect for hot days and can be garnished with mint leaves for an extra zest.

Flavorful dish

Savory hibiscus rice bowl

A hibiscus rice bowl makes for a unique twist on regular rice dishes.

By adding dried hibiscus petals to your rice while cooking, you can give it a subtle tangy flavor and a beautiful color.

Pair this with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots, and top it off with sesame seeds for texture.

This dish is not just visually appealing, but also full of flavors.

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Sweet treat

Hibiscus flower jam spread

Hibiscus flower jam is an amazing way to savor the floral notes of hibiscus all year round.

To make this jam, cook dried hibiscus petals with sugar and lemon juice until it thickens into a spreadable consistency.

Once ready, you can use it as a topping on toast or pastries, or even as a filling in desserts like cakes or cookies.

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Zesty addition

Tangy hibiscus salad dressing

Transform your salads with tangy hibiscus dressing.

Blend dried hibiscus petals with olive oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper until smooth.

This dressing adds a zesty kick to greens like spinach or arugula, along with fruits like oranges or strawberries, creating a delightful balance between sweet and sour notes.

Versatile condiment

Hibiscus-infused syrup drizzle

Hibiscus-infused syrup is a versatile condiment that can be drizzled over pancakes, waffles, or desserts like ice cream sundaes, giving them an exotic twist.

To prepare this syrup, simmer dried hibiscus in water and sugar until it reduces to a syrupy consistency.

The result is a vibrant red syrup with a floral aroma and a balanced sweetness, perfect for enhancing various dishes.

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