What to buy at traditional craft markets 

Africa is dotted with diverse cultures, each with its own artistic expressions. If you're a traveler looking for authentic souvenirs without spending a fortune, Africa's craft markets are a treasure trove of budget-friendly finds. The markets are not just places to shop but also a vibrant hub of artisans showcasing their skills and traditions. From colorful textiles to intricate beadwork, explore Africa's diverse heritage through its crafts.

Kenyan crafts Maasai Market in Nairobi If you're looking for traditional Kenyan crafts, head to the bustling Maasai Market in Nairobi. From handwoven baskets, beaded jewelry, and vibrant fabrics to wood carvings, you can find everything here. However, the market is open on different days at different places throughout the city, adding to the convenience for travelers. Bargaining is the norm here, and shoppers can get great deals on unique items while also supporting local artisans.

Nigerian artistry Oshodi Arts & Crafts Market in Lagos The Oshodi Arts and Crafts Market in Lagos is famous for its eclectic range of Nigerian handicrafts. From traditional masks to sculptures and textiles, shoppers can browse stalls showcasing the country's rich cultural diversity. The market provides an immersive experience where you can directly interact with the artisans, who are more than happy to tell you the stories behind their creations. Prices are mostly cheap, making it a perfect place for budget travelers.

Senegalese treasures Marche des Artisans in Dakar Marche des Artisans in Dakar displays the finest Senegalese craftsmanship. The market has a range of handmade items from leather products to pottery, and woven textiles. You can see artisans at work, creating intricate designs using age-old techniques from generations before them. The friendly vibe invites you to talk to sellers, and gives you a peek into Senegal's artistic heritage.