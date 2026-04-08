Vancouver Island's most stunning beaches: A list

Vancouver Island is famous for its stunning landscapes and vibrant wildlife, but it also has some hidden beaches that are worth exploring. Away from the usual tourist spots, these secluded beaches give you a chance to enjoy nature in peace. From pristine sands to rocky coastlines, each beach has its own unique charm. Here's a look at some of these hidden gems, and what makes them special.

Surf's up Sombrio Beach: A surfer's paradise Sombrio Beach is famous among surfers for its amazing waves and beautiful surroundings. Situated in Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, the beach is accessible via a short hike through lush forests. The waves here are perfect for both novice and experienced surfers alike. Apart from surfing, visitors can also explore tide pools or relax on the sandy shores while enjoying breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Nature's marvel Mystic Beach: A natural wonder Mystic Beach is famous for its stunning waterfall cascading down into the ocean. The beach is accessible via a picturesque trail, lined with old-growth trees, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers. The sight of water flowing into the sea is mesmerizing and makes for a perfect backdrop for photographs. Visitors can also explore nearby caves or just relax on the soft sand while soaking in the beauty of this hidden gem.

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Peaceful retreat China Beach: Tranquil escape China Beach offers a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Located within Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, this quiet stretch of sand is perfect for those looking to unwind amidst nature's beauty. With picnic areas, walking trails, and stunning views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, China Beach is an ideal spot for relaxation and rejuvenation.

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