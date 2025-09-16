Visiting Rajasthan? Relish these delicious snacks

Rajasthan is famous for its rich culture and heritage, but did you know it also has some amazing hidden breakfast treats? These local delicacies can be found at the busy corner of streets, and give you a taste of the traditional flavors of the state. From sweet to savory, these breakfast items are delicious and affordable, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Dish 1 Kachori: A savory delight Kachori is a staple Rajasthani breakfast item with spicy filling and crispy texture. Stuffed with lentils or spiced potatoes, kachoris are deep-fried till they turn golden brown. Served with tangy tamarind or spicy green chutney, they taste even better. Available at numerous street stalls across cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur, kachoris make for a deliciously filling breakfast.

Dish 2 Poha: Light and flavorful Poha is a light but delicious dish made from flatten rice flakes cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts. Often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice, poha is nutritious and easy on the stomach. Locals often enjoy it as a quick breakfast option and love its simplicity and taste.

Dish 3 Mirchi vada: Spicy morning snack Mirchi vada is another spicy treat that Rajasthani streets have to offer during breakfast hours. Large green chilies are stuffed with spiced potato filling before being dipped in gram flour batter and fried until crisp. This fiery snack goes well with mint chuney or tomato sauce for those who enjoy an extra kick in their morning meal.