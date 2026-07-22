You must explore these cultural sites in the Czech Republic
What's the story
The Czech Republic is home to some of the most stunning cultural sites, but there are a few that remain unexplored. These hidden gems give a peek into the country's rich history and traditions, away from the touristy crowds. From ancient castles to quaint villages, these sites promise an authentic experience of Czech culture. Here are five such places that deserve your attention.
#1
Discovering Cesky Krumlov
Cesky Krumlov is a picturesque town in South Bohemia, famous for its medieval architecture and winding streets.
The town's centerpiece is the Cesky Krumlov Castle, which offers stunning views of the Vltava River.
You can stroll through the cobblestone streets and visit local shops and cafes.
The town is also home to several museums and galleries showcasing Czech art and history.
#2
Exploring Telc's Renaissance charm
Telc is famous for its Renaissance architecture and beautiful square, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The town's colorful facades reflect on the water of the surrounding ponds, making for a postcard-perfect view.
Visitors can explore the Telc Castle, which has a fascinating collection of artifacts.
The calm atmosphere of Telc makes it an ideal spot for those looking to soak in history without the crowds.
#3
Unveiling Olomouc's Baroque treasures
Olomouc is often overshadowed by Prague, but it has a lot to offer in terms of Baroque architecture. The Holy Trinity Column in the town center is one of Central Europe's largest Baroque monuments.
Apart from this, visitors can explore several churches with stunning frescoes and sculptures.
Olomouc's vibrant cultural scene includes festivals and events throughout the year, making it an exciting destination for culture lovers.
#4
Venturing into Litomysl's musical heritage
Litomysl is famous for its UNESCO-listed Renaissance castle with beautiful gardens. But the town's real treasure is its musical heritage, being the birthplace of composer Bedrich Smetana.
The Smetana Festival celebrates his work every year, drawing music lovers from all over.
This festival, along with Litomysl's historic sites, makes it a must-visit for those interested in classical music and history.