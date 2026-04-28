Things to do and see in the European Riviera

The European Riviera is famous for its glamorous beaches and lively resorts. However, beyond the well-trodden tourist paths lie some hidden gems that offer a more tranquil and unique experience. These lesser-known spots provide an opportunity to escape the crowds and enjoy the natural beauty and cultural richness of the region. From quaint villages to serene landscapes, these hidden gems are perfect for those looking for a peaceful retreat.

#1 Discovering Villefranche-sur-Mer Just a stone's throw away from Nice, Villefranche-sur-Mer is a picturesque village with colorful buildings lining its harbor. The village has narrow streets that wind their way through charming shops and cafes. The beach here is quieter than those in nearby cities, making it perfect for relaxation. History buffs will love the Citadel Saint Elmo, which gives a peek into the area's past.

#2 Exploring Menton's botanical gardens Menton is famous for its botanical gardens, which are a riot of colors and scents. The Jardin Serre de la Madone, and Jardin Botanique Exotique de Menton are two of the most popular ones. These gardens have rare plants from all over the world, set against the backdrop of stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. A stroll through these gardens is both calming and educational.

Advertisement

#3 Strolling through Eze village Perched on a hilltop between Nice and Monaco, Eze Village offers breathtaking views of the coast. This medieval village has cobblestone streets, lined with artisanal boutiques and galleries. Tourists can visit Le Jardin Exotique d'Eze or take guided tours at Fragonard Perfume Factory to learn about local craftsmanship.

Advertisement

#4 Relaxing at Cap Ferrat beaches Cap Ferrat is famous for its secluded beaches that can only be accessed by footpaths or boat rides from nearby ports like Beaulieu-sur-Mer or Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat itself. These pristine shores provide crystal-clear waters, ideal for swimming or sunbathing away from the hustle and bustle of crowded tourist spots.