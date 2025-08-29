Hidden gems in Abruzzo you must explore

While tourists flock to the famous cities of Abruzzo, a central Italian region renowned for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the countryside is home to some of the best-kept secrets. These off-the-beaten-paths give a glimpse into the real Italian way of living, away from the throngs of tourists. Here, three rural gems in Abruzzo that show off the region's unique charm and beauty.

#1 The enchanting village of Scanno Scanno is a picturesque Italian mountain village in Abruzzo. With its narrow streets and traditional stone houses, the village gives visitors a chance to step back in time. The village is famous for its artisanal crafts, especially lace-making and jewelry. You can explore local workshops to see artisans at work or take a leisurely stroll around nearby Lake Scanno. The serene environment makes it an ideal spot for those seeking tranquility.

#2 Majestic Rocca Calascio Fortress Perched at over 1,400 meters above sea level, Rocca Calascio is one of Italy's highest fortresses. This medieval structure provides breathtaking views of the surrounding Gran Sasso National Park. The fortress has been featured in several films owing to its dramatic setting and historical significance. While hiking enthusiasts will enjoy the trails leading up to the fortress, history buffs can delve into its past as they explore this remarkable site.

#3 Sulmona: Birthplace of confetti sweets Sulmona is famous for making confetti sweets—sugar-coated almonds usually distributed at weddings and festivals all over Italy. Tour the local confectioneries where these colorful delicacies are made with age-old techniques, passed through the generations. Apart from sweets, Sulmona offers stunning architecture with stunning places such as Piazza Garibaldi and Santa Maria della Tomba Church bringing cultural depth to any visit.