These spots in the Arctic Circle are worth the trip
What's the story
The Arctic Circle is home to some of the most beautiful and least explored islands in the world. These hidden gems offer a unique opportunity to explore untouched landscapes and experience the beauty of nature in its purest form. From glaciers to pristine beaches, these islands are a paradise for adventurers and nature lovers alike. Here are some of these stunning Arctic islands that promise an unforgettable journey.
Disko Island
Greenland's Disko Island
Disko Island in Greenland is famous for its dramatic landscapes and rich wildlife. The island's coastline is dotted with towering cliffs and massive icebergs, making it a photographer's paradise. Visitors can explore the island's interior, where they will find lush valleys and colorful wildflowers during summer. The island is also home to several species of birds, making it a great spot for birdwatching enthusiasts.
Svalbard Archipelago
Norway's Svalbard archipelago
The Svalbard archipelago in Norway offers an extraordinary Arctic experience with its rugged terrain and diverse wildlife. Spitsbergen, the largest island in the archipelago, has glaciers, fjords, and polar bears roaming its land. The archipelago is also famous for its midnight sun during summer, giving visitors extended daylight hours to explore its natural wonders.
Grimsey Island
Iceland's Grimsey Island
Grimsey Island in Iceland is located right on the Arctic Circle line. The island is famous for its dramatic cliffs, rich birdlife, and puffins during nesting season. Grimsey also offers hiking trails with breathtaking views of surrounding ocean waters and distant mountains.
Franz Josef Land
Russia's Franz Josef Land
Franz Josef Land in Russia is an archipelago of over 190 islands, known for their pristine beauty and isolation. This remote region is mostly covered in ice, but offers stunning views of glaciers calving into the sea. It is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, who can spot walruses or seals basking on rocky shores.
Ellesmere Island
Canada's Ellesmere Island
Ellesmere Island in Canada's Nunavut territory is one of the most northernly inhabited places on Earth. It features dramatic landscapes, such as the towering peaks of the Sentinel Range, or the expansive ice caps of the northern coastlines. These natural wonders attract scientists and explorers from around the world to study their unique environments.