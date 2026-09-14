5 offbeat towns in Africa you can explore by train
What's the story
Africa's railway network is a treasure trove of hidden towns, each with its own unique charm and history. These lesser-known destinations give travelers a chance to explore the continent's rich cultural heritage away from the usual tourist spots. From bustling markets, to serene landscapes, these towns make for an authentic African experience. Here are some of these hidden gems that can be explored via Africa's railways.
#1
Discovering Mafeking's history
Mafeking, located in South Africa, is famous for its history during the Second Boer War.
The town has several museums and historical sites that give an insight into its past.
The railway station is an important part of this history, having served as a strategic point during the conflict.
Today, visitors can explore the Mafikeng Museum and learn about the town's role in shaping regional history.
#2
Exploring Tanzania's Tanga Port city
Tanga, a coastal town in Tanzania, is famous for its beautiful beaches and rich history as an important trade center.
The town can be reached by train from Dar es Salaam, making it a convenient stop for travelers exploring Tanzania's northern regions.
Tanga's German colonial architecture, vibrant markets, and diverse cultural influences over the years give visitors a unique glimpse into its heritage.
#3
Unveiling Zambia's Livingstone charm
Livingstone is famous for being close to Victoria Falls but has more to offer than just its proximity to one of Africa's natural wonders.
This Zambian town can be reached by train from Lusaka and offers a range of activities, from cultural tours to adventure sports.
Livingstone's vibrant arts scene and friendly locals make it an ideal place for those looking for both relaxation and excitement.
#4
Journey through Uganda's Jinja town
Jinja is famously known as the source of the Nile River and is a hub for adventure junkies looking for white-water rafting or bungee jumping along its banks.
It can be reached by rail from Kampala, making it an ideal day trip for those looking for some thrill on their trip through Uganda's scenic landscapes.
Jinja also offers cultural experiences with local crafts markets dotting its streets.
#5
Venturing into Ethiopia's Dire Dawa
Dire Dawa is a major industrial hub in Ethiopia, thanks to its strategic location on the country's railway network connecting Djibouti Port with Addis Ababa.
The city has a unique blend of cultures, as it was founded in the late 19th century by Somali traders who settled here.
Today, it offers visitors a glimpse into Ethiopia's diverse heritage through its architecture, cuisine, and lively markets.