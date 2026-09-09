Add these Iranian snacks to your must-try list
What's the story
Iran is famous for its rich culture and history, but it also has a treasure trove of lesser-known snacks worth exploring. These hidden gems give insight into the country's culinary diversity, with flavors and ingredients unique to the region. From savory to sweet, these snacks are an integral part of daily life in Iran. Exploring them can be an exciting journey for food lovers.
#1
Saffron-infused rice cakes
Saffron-infused rice cakes are a popular snack in Iran. Made from rice flour and saffron, these cakes are light and fragrant.
They are usually served with tea or coffee and make for a perfect afternoon snack.
The delicate aroma of saffron adds an exotic touch to the simple ingredients.
These rice cakes can be found at local bakeries all over Iran.
#2
Pistachio-studded nougat
Pistachio-studded nougat is another delightful treat that Iranians love.
This chewy confection is made with pistachios, sugar, and rosewater for a unique flavor profile.
The nougat is often cut into small pieces for easy snacking and can be found at various markets across the country.
Its nutty texture, combined with the floral notes, makes it a favorite among locals.
#3
Sweet cardamom cookies
Sweet cardamom cookies are a staple in Iranian households during festive occasions.
These cookies are made from flour, sugar, butter, and ground cardamom, giving them a warm spice flavor that goes well with tea or coffee.
The cookies are usually shaped into intricate designs, showcasing traditional Persian artistry.
You can find these cookies at bakeries during special occasions.
#4
Savory lentil fritters
Savory lentil fritters make for a hearty snack option in Iran.
Made from lentils, onions, herbs, and spices, these fritters are fried until crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.
They are often served with yogurt or chutney for dipping.
These fritters offer a satisfying crunch along with the earthy flavors of lentils, herbs, and spices.
#5
Rosewater-flavored jelly
Rosewater-flavored jelly is an exquisite dessert-like snack popular throughout Iran.
This translucent jelly has a delicate floral aroma from rosewater, which gives it a refreshing taste when served chilled after meals or as part of a dessert platter at gatherings, such as weddings or parties.
It adds a touch of elegance to any occasion without being overly sweetened, unlike other desserts available locally.