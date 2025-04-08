Skip the crowds: Discover Portugal's lesser-known gems
What's the story
If you are planning a trip to Portugal, you must explore the country's coastline as it is a treasure trove of hidden gems.
Apart from the touristy places, there are lesser known beaches and coastal areas that are unique in their own way.
These hidden adventures would allow you to enjoy Portugal's natural beauty minus the crowds.
Secret Cove
Secluded beach in Algarve
Nestled in the Algarve region, this secluded beach has all the tranquility you'll need, away from bustling tourist areas.
The golden sands and clear waters make it an ideal spot for relaxation and swimming.
Accessible only by a short hike, this beach has remained untouched by commercialization, giving a peaceful retreat to visitors seeking solitude amidst nature.
Colorful houses
Charming village of Costa Nova
Costa Nova is famous for its beautiful striped houses that dot the coast.
This enchanting village gives an insight into the traditional Portuguese life with its colorful architecture and peaceful surroundings.
One can walk along the promenade, relish some local food at the nearby cafes, or just enjoy the scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Wild coastline
Rugged beauty of Praia da Ursa
Praia da Ursa is famous for its dramatic cliffs and rugged landscape.
Near Cabo da Roca, Europe's westernmost point, this beach can be reached by a treacherous trail, which offers breathtaking views to hikers.
The pristine beauty of Praia da Ursa makes it an ideal destination for nature lovers and photographers alike.
Serene Bay
Tranquil waters of Arrabida Natural Park
Arrabida Natural Park is home to breathtaking landscapes, with crystal-clear waters, backed by lush greenery.
The park's calm bay is perfect for kayaking and snorkeling in tranquil waters filled with marine life.
You can discover hidden coves or lounge on sandy shores, all the while relishing the panoramic views of the hills around.
Fishing heritage
Historic charm of Nazare
Famous for its rich fishing heritage and towering waves that draw surfers from around the world during winter months, Nazare is much more than surfing thrills.
Beyond the thrills of surfing lies a historic town where you can stroll through narrow streets lined with traditional houses decorated with colorful tiles, or visit local markets displaying fresh produce from nearby farms.