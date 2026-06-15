5 reasons to add high knees to your workout
What's the story
High knees, a simple yet effective cardiovascular exercise, can do wonders for your health. This dynamic movement involves lifting your knees to waist level while jogging in place and is a great way to boost your heart rate and improve your fitness. Including high knees in your routine can improve endurance, coordination, and overall well-being. Here are five health benefits of this exercise.
#1
Boosts cardiovascular health
Performing high knees regularly can significantly improve cardiovascular health. The exercise elevates heart rate, which strengthens the heart muscle over time. A stronger heart pumps blood more efficiently, reducing the risk of heart-related issues. Engaging in high knees for just a few minutes daily can contribute to better circulation and lower blood pressure levels.
#2
Enhances coordination and balance
High knees require a good amount of coordination, as you have to synchronize the movement of your arms and legs. This improves neuromuscular control and balance over time. As you practice this exercise regularly, you'll find that your body becomes better at executing complex movements with precision, which is beneficial for other physical activities and sports.
#3
Increases calorie burn
If you are looking to shed some extra pounds, high knees are an excellent addition to your workout regime. This high-intensity exercise can burn a lot of calories in a short span of time, making it ideal for those who want to lose weight or maintain their current weight without spending hours at the gym.
#4
Improves core strength
High knees also engage several core muscles, including the abs and obliques, as they stabilize your body during the movement. A strong core is essential for good posture and preventing injuries during other exercises or daily activities. By regularly performing high knees, you can build a stronger core that supports overall physical health.
#5
Supports mental well-being
Like other forms of aerobic exercise, high knees release endorphins, chemicals in the brain that act as natural mood lifters. These endorphins help reduce stress levels and improve mental clarity by enhancing blood flow to the brain. Incorporating high knees into your routine may lead to better mood regulation and increased energy levels throughout the day.