Performing high knees regularly can significantly improve cardiovascular health

5 reasons to add high knees to your workout

By Vinita Jain 08:44 am Jun 15, 202608:44 am

What's the story

High knees, a simple yet effective cardiovascular exercise, can do wonders for your health. This dynamic movement involves lifting your knees to waist level while jogging in place and is a great way to boost your heart rate and improve your fitness. Including high knees in your routine can improve endurance, coordination, and overall well-being. Here are five health benefits of this exercise.