Why should you add high plank holds to your workout?
What's the story
High plank holds are a simple yet effective exercise that can be done anywhere. This core-strengthening move helps improve stability, balance, and overall body strength. By holding the plank position with hands elevated, you can target different muscle groups and enhance your fitness level. Here are five surprising benefits of high plank holds that make them a must-have in your workout routine.
Core strength
Enhances core stability
High plank holds are great for building core stability.
By keeping the body straight from head to heels, the core muscles are engaged throughout the exercise.
This constant tension helps strengthen the abdominal muscles, lower back, and obliques.
A stable core is essential for good posture and injury prevention in daily activities.
Balance boost
Improves balance and coordination
Performing high plank holds also improves your balance and coordination.
As you maintain the position, your body works to keep itself balanced, engaging multiple muscle groups at once.
This improved balance translates into better performance in other exercises and daily tasks that require coordination.
Metabolism boost
Increases metabolic rate
High plank holds can also help increase your metabolic rate.
The effort required to maintain this exercise burns calories even after you have finished working out.
This post-exercise calorie burn is known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), and it contributes to weight management.
Joint care
Supports joint health
One of the best things about high plank holds is that they do not put any stress on your joints, unlike other exercises like running or jumping.
By engaging muscles without putting pressure on joints, you can improve your joint health and mobility over time.
This makes high plank holds a great choice for people of all ages and fitness levels.
Mindfulness gain
Enhances mental focus
High plank holds require mental focus to maintain form and endurance during the exercise.
This mindfulness practice helps improve concentration skills over time.
It can be beneficial not just during workouts, but also in other areas of life where focus is needed for success.