Want fuller hair? Try a high-volume updo
What's the story
High-volume updos are the perfect way to add some drama to your everyday look. These hairstyles not only add height but also lend an air of sophistication and elegance. Be it for a special occasion or just to amp up your daily style, knowing the right techniques can make all the difference. Here are some practical tips to achieve and maintain high-volume updos all day long.
Tip 1
Choosing the right products
Selecting the right products is key to achieving high-volume updos.
Start with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to give your hair a good base.
Use a root-lifting spray or mousse on damp hair before styling. These products give you the grip and lift you need to keep your updo in place.
Finish off with a strong-hold hairspray for extra support, without weighing down your hair.
Tip 2
Mastering teasing techniques
Teasing is an essential technique for adding volume at the roots.
Start by sectioning off small parts of your hair at the crown.
Using a fine-toothed comb, gently backcomb each section toward the scalp in short strokes.
This creates a cushion of air that adds height when styled into an updo.
Smooth over the top layer with a brush for a polished finish.
Tip 3
Incorporating accessories wisely
Accessories can also enhance the volume of your updo while adding flair.
Opt for decorative pins, combs, and headbands that complement your outfit without overpowering it.
Place them strategically where you want more focus or support in your hairstyle.
Avoid heavy pieces that could pull down on your hair and reduce lift.
Tip 4
Maintaining volume throughout the day
To keep your high-volume updo intact all day long, avoid touching it too much after styling; this minimizes flattening from natural oils from fingers touching strands repeatedly over time.
If needed, carry along travel-sized versions of key products, like hairspray, so you can make quick touch-ups as required throughout the day, ensuring the look stays as intended from the start!