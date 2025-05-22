What's the story

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) skipping is the most effective way to build endurance and improve cardiovascular health.

By adding jump rope workouts to your regimen, you can get tremendous fitness gains in a short time.

This type of workout combines short bursts of intense activity with rest periods. It is the best way to burn calories and improve stamina.

Here are some tips to boost your endurance with HIIT skipping.