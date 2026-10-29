You must explore these rock engravings in Eswatini, Africa
What's the story
Eswatini, a small African nation, is home to some of the most stunning rock engravings. These ancient artworks, which date back thousands of years, provide a glimpse into the lives and beliefs of early inhabitants. Hiking through these sites gives one a chance to witness history up close, while enjoying the natural beauty of the region. Here are some important insights for those keen on exploring these historic trails.
Ngwenya
Discovering Ngwenya Mountain
Ngwenya Mountain is famous for its rich collection of rock engravings. The site has over 500 images, depicting animals and human figures.
The hike up the mountain is not just about viewing these engravings but also about enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
The trail is moderate, making it accessible to most hikers.
Sibebe
Exploring Sibebe Rock
Sibebe Rock is one of the world's largest exposed granite domes and features a number of ancient engravings.
The hike up Sibebe offers stunning views and a chance to see some of these historical artworks up close.
The rock formations are not only impressive but also give an insight into the geological history of Eswatini.
Malolotja
Insights into Malolotja Nature Reserve
Malolotja Nature Reserve is famous for its biodiversity and cultural heritage, including rock engravings.
The reserve has several trails that lead to different engraving sites, each revealing unique aspects of Swazi history.
Hiking in this reserve gives an opportunity to see wildlife and enjoy lush vegetation while exploring ancient artworks.
Safety tips
Tips for hiking safely
When planning a hike through Eswatini's rock engraving trails, ensure you wear comfortable shoes suitable for uneven terrain.
Carry enough water and snacks, as facilities may be limited on the trails.
It's also advisable to check weather conditions before heading out, as rain can make paths slippery.
Respect local customs by not disturbing or defacing any engravings you encounter along your journey.