Kidepo Valley in Uganda: A must-visit for wildlife lovers

Kidepo Valley is home to several species of wildlife, including elephants, giraffes, and various antelope species.

Hikers can expect to see these animals in their natural habitat as they traverse the trails.

The park's remote location ensures that these creatures are not disturbed by human activity, providing a more authentic wildlife experience.

Birdwatchers will also find plenty of opportunities to spot some of the 463 bird species recorded in the area.