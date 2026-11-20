Hiking the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans in Botswana: A guide
What's the story
Botswana's Makgadikgadi Salt Pans are a surreal landscape ideal for hiking enthusiasts looking for a unique experience. Once part of an ancient lake, the pans now offer vast, open spaces that challenge and excite. Exploring this region gives hikers a chance to witness its unique ecosystem and geological features. From the best time to visit to what to expect, here is a guide to this hidden gem.
Timing
Best time to visit the pans
The ideal time to hike the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans is during the dry season, from May to October.
During these months, the weather is cooler and more pleasant for hiking.
The dry season also makes the salt pans more accessible, as they become less muddy and easier to navigate.
The occasional rain during this period can create temporary water bodies on the pans, adding to their beauty.
Preparation
Essential gear for hiking
Proper gear is essential for a safe and enjoyable hike on the salt pans.
Lightweight clothing that protects from sun exposure is a must, as temperatures can get high during the day.
Sturdy hiking boots are recommended to deal with rough terrain.
Carrying plenty of water and snacks is essential, as food options are limited in remote areas.
A map or GPS device can help with navigation.
Wildlife
Wildlife encounters on the pans
The Makgadikgadi Salt Pans are also home to a variety of wildlife, including meerkats and various bird species.
While hiking, you may encounter these animals in their natural habitat.
The best time for wildlife sightings is early morning or late afternoon, when animals are most active.
Observing wildlife from a distance ensures both your safety and theirs.
Culture
Navigating local culture and communities
Interacting with local communities around the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans can give you a more enriching experience.
The communities are often happy to share their culture and traditions with visitors.
Respecting local customs, and being mindful of cultural sensitivities is important when visiting these areas.
Engaging with locals can give you insights into how they live in harmony with this unique environment.