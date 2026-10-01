Hiking enthusiasts, explore these volcanic trails in Africa
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most breathtaking volcanic landscapes, waiting to be explored by adventurous hikers. These hidden trails promise a unique experience, away from the crowded tourist spots. From towering peaks to lush valleys, these routes offer an opportunity to witness nature's raw beauty. Whether you are an experienced hiker or a novice looking for a challenge, Africa's volcanic trails have something special for you.
#1
Kilimanjaro's lesser-known routes
While Mount Kilimanjaro is famous for its iconic peaks, it also has lesser-known routes that offer solitude and stunning views.
The Rongai Route from the north is less traveled, but equally rewarding. It provides a different perspective of the mountain and allows hikers to acclimatize gradually.
Another option is the Lemosho Route, which starts in the west and offers diverse ecosystems along the way.
#2
Exploring Ethiopia's Simien Mountains
The Simien Mountains in Ethiopia are a hiker's dream, with dramatic landscapes and unique wildlife.
The mountains are home to several endemic species, including the Gelada baboon and Walia ibex.
Trekking through this region gives you a chance to see these animals in their natural habitat, while enjoying panoramic views of jagged peaks and deep valleys.
#3
Discovering Cameroon's Mount Cameroon
Mount Cameroon is one of Africa's most active volcanoes and provides an exhilarating hiking experience.
The trek up this peak is tough but rewarding, with opportunities to witness diverse flora and fauna along the way.
The summit offers breathtaking views over the surrounding landscape, making it worth every effort.
#4
Trekking Tanzania's Ol Doinyo Lengai
Known as "the Mountain of God" by local tribes, Ol Doinyo Lengai is revered for its sacredness and unique geological features.
This active volcano provides an exciting challenge for hikers willing to explore its slopes.
The trek rewards climbers with stunning vistas over Lake Natron and beyond, showcasing nature's grandeur at every turn.