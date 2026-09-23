5 things you need for a Cape Verde hike
What's the story
Cape Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for its stunning landscapes and diverse hiking trails. From volcanic mountains to lush valleys, the islands offer a plethora of hiking experiences. If you are planning to explore these trails, packing the right gear is essential. Here are five must-have items that will make your hiking adventure in Cape Verde safe and enjoyable.
Footwear
Sturdy hiking boots
A pair of sturdy hiking boots is a must for traversing the rocky and uneven terrains of Cape Verde's trails.
These boots provide the necessary support and grip to keep you safe on steep inclines and descents.
Pick boots made of breathable material to keep your feet comfortable in the warm climate.
A good pair of boots will minimize the risk of blisters and injuries.
Carrying gear
Lightweight backpack
A lightweight backpack is essential to carry all your essentials without weighing you down.
Look for one with adjustable straps, and multiple compartments to organize your gear efficiently.
A backpack with hydration options can be particularly useful, allowing you to stay hydrated throughout your hike without having to stop frequently.
Sun safety
Sun protection essentials
Given Cape Verde's sunny weather, sun protection is a must.
Carry sunscreen with a high SPF rating to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.
A wide-brimmed hat can shield your face from direct sunlight, and sunglasses protect your eyes from glare.
These essentials are important to avoid sunburns during long hikes.
Hydration
Reusable water bottle
Staying hydrated is key when hiking in warm climates like Cape Verde's islands.
A reusable water bottle helps you carry enough water for the day, cutting down on plastic waste at the same time.
Opt for insulated bottles that keep water cool even on hot days.
Direction finding
Navigation tools
Navigating through Cape Verde's diverse landscapes can be tricky without proper tools.
A map or GPS device ensures you stay on the right track while exploring these beautiful islands.
Even if some trails are well marked, having reliable navigation tools can be a lifesaver in case of unexpected detours or changes in trail conditions.