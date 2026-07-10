5 glacier trails in Greenland you'll never forget

#1

Ilulissat Icefjord Trail

The Ilulissat Icefjord Trail is famous for its proximity to one of the most active glaciers in the world. The trail stretches for about 10 kilometers and gives hikers a chance to witness massive icebergs drifting from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier into Disko Bay. The path is well-marked and offers stunning views of the icefjord, making it a popular choice for both locals and tourists.