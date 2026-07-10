5 glacier trails in Greenland you'll never forget
What's the story
Greenland's glaciers are a hiker's dream, offering stunning views and unique experiences. These trails take you through some of the most breathtaking landscapes on Earth, where ice meets the sky. From challenging treks to more accessible paths, there is something for every adventurer. Here are five glacier trails in Greenland that promise unforgettable journeys through this icy wonderland.
#1
Ilulissat Icefjord Trail
The Ilulissat Icefjord Trail is famous for its proximity to one of the most active glaciers in the world. The trail stretches for about 10 kilometers and gives hikers a chance to witness massive icebergs drifting from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier into Disko Bay. The path is well-marked and offers stunning views of the icefjord, making it a popular choice for both locals and tourists.
#2
Kangerlussuaq to Russell Glacier
This trail offers a rare opportunity to walk on ancient ice. Starting from Kangerlussuaq, hikers make their way toward Russell Glacier, which is only a few kilometers away. The trek is relatively easy, but it offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Once at the glacier, hikers can explore its crevasses and formations up close.
#3
Qooroq Ice Fjord hike
The Qooroq Ice Fjord hike takes you through some of Greenland's most beautiful scenery. This trail starts from Narsaq and leads you through lush valleys before reaching the fjord's icy waters. The hike is moderate in difficulty and offers plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife along the way.
#4
Tasiilaq's Arctic Circle Trail
Spanning over 160 kilometers between Kangerlussuaq and Sisimiut, Tasiilaq's Arctic Circle Trail is a long-distance hike that offers a variety of terrains, including glaciers. The trail passes through tundra, lakes, rivers, and even some small settlements, giving hikers a taste of Greenlandic culture, along with breathtaking views of its icy landscapes.
#5
Nuuk's Sermitsiaq Mountain ascent
Sermitsiaq Mountain near Nuuk provides an exhilarating climb with panoramic views over Nuuk's harbor and beyond, towards distant glaciers. Although not strictly a glacier trail, it provides stunning views over nearby ice fields, making it ideal for those looking for a short but rewarding adventure close to the capital city.