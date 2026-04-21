Greenland's remote trails offer an unparalleled hiking experience, far from the bustling tourist spots. These trails take you through pristine landscapes, where nature remains untouched by human activity. For the adventurous souls looking for solitude and breathtaking views, these paths are a hidden gem. From glaciers to rugged mountains, every trail offers a unique glimpse into Greenland's natural beauty. Here's what makes these hikes special.

#1 Discovering the Arctic Circle Trail The Arctic Circle Trail is one of Greenland's most famous hikes. Spanning over 160 kilometers between Kangerlussuaq and Sisimiut, it takes you through varied terrains of tundra and lakes. The trail usually takes about 10 days to complete, giving you ample time to soak in the serene environment. Hikers can expect to see reindeer and other wildlife along the way, making it an unforgettable journey through the Arctic wilderness.

#2 Exploring East Greenland's remote paths East Greenland is known for its isolation and stunning landscapes. The trails here are less frequented by tourists, making them perfect for those looking for solitude in nature. One such trail is the one from Tasiilaq to Ammassalik Island, which offers breathtaking views of fjords and glaciers. Hikers should be prepared for challenging conditions, but the reward is an awe-inspiring experience in one of the world's most remote regions.

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#3 Trekking in the Ilulissat Icefjord area Ilulissat Icefjord is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its massive icebergs calving from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier. Trekking around this area gives you an opportunity to witness these natural phenomena up close. The trails are well-marked and offer different difficulty levels, catering to both novice and experienced hikers. Walking here, you get to see some of nature's most magnificent displays.

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