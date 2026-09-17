Norway's stunning glacier hikes: A list
What's the story
Norway is famous for its stunning landscapes, and its glaciers are a major highlight for hikers looking for adventure. These natural wonders offer a unique experience to explore ice formations and enjoy breathtaking views. From the famous Jostedalsbreen to lesser-known gems, Norway's glaciers provide various trails for different skill levels. Here are some of the best glacier hikes in Norway that promise an unforgettable journey through icy terrains.
#1
Explore Jostedalsbreen National Park
Jostedalsbreen National Park is home to Europe's largest glacier, Jostedalsbreen.
The park has several hiking trails, ranging from easy walks to demanding treks.
Hikers can explore the Nigardsbreen arm of the glacier, which is accessible and provides guided tours on ice.
The park's diverse ecosystem also makes it a great place for nature lovers to spot various flora and fauna.
#2
Discover Folgefonna glacier
Folgefonna Glacier is another popular spot for adventurous hikers.
Situated in Folgefonna National Park, this glacier has three major arms: Bjoerndalsbreen, Bondhusbreen, and Langfonn.
Each offers different levels of difficulty, making it suitable for both novice and experienced hikers.
The region is known for its stunning waterfalls and lush valleys, making the trek even more rewarding.
#3
Trek Hardangerjokulen glacier
Hardangerjokulen Glacier provides a remote hiking experience with fewer crowds than other popular destinations.
This glacier is situated within the Hardangerjokulen National Park and provides challenging trails for seasoned hikers.
The area is known for its dramatic landscapes, including deep valleys and towering peaks, giving panoramic views from different vantage points along the way.
#4
Experience Breheimen National Park
Breheimen National Park is a hidden gem in Norway's glacier hiking scene.
The park is home to several smaller glaciers, including Supphellebreen and Skagastolbreen, which are ideal for day hikes or multi-day expeditions.
The untouched wilderness offers solitude amidst stunning scenery, making it perfect for those looking to escape into nature's embrace, without the usual tourist crowds found elsewhere in Norway's popular regions.