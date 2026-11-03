Mount Mulanje in Malawi: An offbeat hiking escape
What's the story
Mount Mulanje in Malawi is famous for its breathtaking views and diverse ecosystems. While most tourists stick to the usual routes, there are some hidden trails that promise a unique hiking experience. These less-trodden paths offer not just solitude, but also a chance to explore the rich flora and fauna of the region. Here are five hidden trails on Mount Mulanje that adventurous hikers can explore.
#1
The enchanting Likhubula trail
The Likhubula Trail is another gem that offers stunning views of lush forests and crystal-clear streams. This trail is less frequented by tourists, making it ideal for those looking for some peace.
Hikers can witness a variety of plant species along the way, making it a botanist's paradise.
The trail also offers panoramic views from its higher points, giving you a glimpse of the surrounding landscape.
#2
Discovering the Chambe Plateau
Chambe Plateau is famous for its unique rock formations and diverse wildlife.
The trail leading to this plateau is challenging but rewarding, with sightings of rare birds and butterflies along the way.
Hikers can also explore caves that are rich in geological history.
The plateau itself offers breathtaking views of Mount Mulanje's peaks, making it an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts.
#3
Exploring Thuchila Waterfall Path
The Thuchila Waterfall Path takes you through dense forests before reaching the stunning Thuchila Falls.
This hidden gem is usually devoid of crowds, giving you the opportunity to enjoy nature's beauty in peace.
The sound of cascading water creates a serene atmosphere, perfect for relaxation or meditation.
The path also offers opportunities to spot various bird species native to the area.
#4
Venturing into Chisongwe Forest Trail
Chisongwe Forest Trail takes you deep into one of Mount Mulanje's most pristine forests.
The trail is characterized by towering trees and a rich undergrowth, which is home to many small mammals and insects.
Hikers will love the cool shade provided by the dense canopy, as they stroll through this untouched wilderness area.
#5
Unveiling Nkhoma Peak route
Nkhoma Peak Route is one of the most strenuous, yet rewarding, hikes on Mount Mulanje.
It takes you through rocky terrains before you reach the peak, which gives you breathtaking views of the entire region below.
While the climb is tough, it is worth it, as you are rewarded with a sense of accomplishment and stunning vistas from the top.