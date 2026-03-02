For hikers: 5 scenic trails in Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, is surrounded by stunning landscapes and diverse hiking trails. From beginners to seasoned hikers, there is something for everyone. These trails let you explore the natural beauty of the region, from lush forests to coastal views. Here are five hiking trails near Auckland that promise an unforgettable experience for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.
Rangitoto
Rangitoto Island hike
Rangitoto Island is famous for its volcanic landscape and panoramic views of Auckland. The hike to the summit is a moderate trek of about 5.5 kilometers return. The trail winds through native bush and lava fields before reaching the top, where hikers can enjoy sweeping views of the city and surrounding islands. Ferries to Rangitoto depart regularly from Auckland's downtown ferry terminal.
Hillary Trail
Waitakere Ranges' Hillary Trail
The Hillary Trail in the Waitakere Ranges is a multi-day hike named after Sir Edmund Hillary. The trail covers about 75 kilometers over five days, or you can choose shorter sections. It takes you through rainforests, rugged coastlines, and offers stunning views of the Tasman Sea. The trail is perfect for experienced hikers looking for a challenge in a diverse environment.
Piha-Karekare
Piha to Karekare walk
The Piha to Karekare walk connects two iconic West Coast beaches along a scenic coastal path. This relatively easy trek spans about six kilometers one way and offers breathtaking views of cliffs and black sand beaches. Hikers can enjoy spotting local wildlife such as native birds while walking through this picturesque area.
Wairoa Loop
Hunua Ranges' Wairoa Loop Track
The Wairoa Loop Track in the Hunua Ranges offers a peaceful retreat into native bushland. This moderate hike spans approximately 10 kilometers and takes around three hours to complete. Along the way, you'll encounter streams, waterfalls, and a variety of flora and fauna unique to New Zealand's forests.
Anchor Bay
Tawharanui Regional Park's Anchor Bay Track
Anchor Bay Track at Tawharanui Regional Park is a family-friendly trail that showcases the best of New Zealand's coastal ecosystems. This easy three-kilometer loop track leads you through sandy beaches, dunes, and wetlands teeming with wildlife. From the park entrance, it's a 90-minute drive north of Auckland, making it an accessible getaway for locals and tourists alike.