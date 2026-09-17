Hiking or swimming: How each workout affects your heart
What's the story
Hiking and swimming are two popular activities that offer unique cardiovascular benefits. Both can be great for your heart health, but they do so in different ways. While hiking provides a weight-bearing exercise that can strengthen bones and muscles, swimming offers a low-impact workout that is easy on the joints. Understanding these differences can help you choose the right activity for your fitness goals.
#1
Hiking's impact on cardiovascular health
Hiking is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health, as it involves walking on varied terrain, which increases heart rate and boosts circulation.
The uphill climbs in hiking help strengthen the heart muscle over time.
Also, hiking outdoors exposes you to fresh air and nature, which can reduce stress levels and improve overall well-being.
Regular hiking sessions can lead to better endurance and lower blood pressure.
#2
Benefits of swimming for heart health
Swimming is a full-body workout that engages multiple muscle groups at once, making it great for cardiovascular health.
The resistance of water makes your heart work harder, improving circulation and lung capacity.
Since swimming is low-impact, it is ideal for people with joint problems or those recovering from injuries.
It also helps regulate cholesterol levels by increasing good HDL cholesterol.
#3
Comparing calorie burn in both activities
Calorie burn varies between hiking and swimming depending on intensity and duration.
Generally, hiking burns around 430 calories per hour at a moderate pace on flat ground. This number increases with more challenging trails or faster paces.
Swimming laps at a moderate speed burns roughly 400 calories per hour.
Both activities offer effective ways to manage weight while boosting cardiovascular health.
#4
Choosing the right activity based on goals
When choosing between hiking or swimming, it is important to consider your fitness goals and preferences.
If you want to build bone density while enjoying nature, hiking is a great option.
If you want a low-impact workout that improves flexibility, as well as cardiovascular fitness, swimming would be ideal.
Both activities can be incorporated into a balanced fitness routine to achieve optimal heart health benefits.