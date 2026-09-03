Hiking or swimming: Which is better for a full-body workout?
What's the story
Hiking and swimming are two of the most popular activities that provide a full-body workout. Both have their own benefits, making them ideal for anyone looking to stay fit. While hiking works on strength and endurance, swimming is famous for its low-impact cardio benefits. Knowing the difference between the two can help you pick the right activity for your fitness goals.
#1
Hiking: Strengthen your muscles
Hiking is a great way to build muscle strength, especially in the lower body.
Walking on uneven terrain engages various muscle groups, including quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.
The incline of hills or mountains also increases resistance, further enhancing muscle engagement.
Regular hiking can increase your endurance and help tone your legs and core muscles.
#2
Swimming: Cardio without impact
Swimming is an excellent cardiovascular workout that does not put stress on joints.
The resistance of water makes every stroke a full-body exercise, working out arms, shoulders, back, chest, and legs.
Swimming also improves lung capacity and heart health by increasing circulation and lowering blood pressure.
It is especially great for people recovering from injuries or looking for low-impact exercise options.
#3
Hiking: Boost your endurance levels
As a prolonged aerobic exercise, hiking improves your endurance levels over time.
The longer you hike, the better your cardiovascular system gets at delivering oxygen to your muscles, which is essential for endurance.
This improvement in endurance translates to better performance in other physical activities as well.
#4
Swimming: Enhance flexibility & coordination
Swimming improves flexibility as it involves a wide range of motion with every stroke.
This flexibility is useful in preventing injuries in day-to-day life, as well as in sports-related activities.
Further, swimming also improves coordination, as you have to synchronize your arms and legs while maintaining proper breathing techniques underwater.