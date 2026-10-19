Explore Ghana's tropical forests on these scenic hiking trails
What's the story
Ghana's tropical forests are a hiker's paradise, filled with unique flora and fauna. These forests are not just a treat for the eyes, but also an opportunity to learn about the country's rich biodiversity. From towering trees to colorful butterflies, every trail offers a unique experience. Here are some of the best hiking trails in Ghana's tropical forests, and what makes them special.
#1
Kakum National Park: A canopy walk experience
Kakum National Park is famous for its canopy walkway, which gives hikers a bird's-eye view of the forest.
The park has several trails that wind through dense vegetation, making it an ideal spot for birdwatching.
Hikers can spot various species of birds and butterflies while walking on the canopy walkway.
The park also has educational centers where visitors can learn about conservation efforts.
#2
Bia National Park: A remote wilderness adventure
Bia National Park is one of the most remote and least visited national parks in Ghana. Its isolation makes it a perfect spot for those looking for solitude in nature.
The park has diverse ecosystems, from wetlands to savannahs, which host a variety of wildlife.
Hikers can expect to see antelopes, monkeys, and a variety of bird species while trekking through this untouched wilderness.
#3
Ankasa Conservation Area: Biodiversity hotspot
The Ankasa Conservation Area is famous for its rich biodiversity and dense rainforests. It has some of the most diverse ecosystems in Ghana, with hundreds of plant and animal species.
The trails here are difficult but rewarding, as hikers get to see rare plants and animals up close.
The conservation area also works to protect endangered species, making it an important ecological site.
#4
Atewa Range Forest Reserve: A geological wonder
The Atewa Range Forest Reserve is famous for its unique geological features, such as limestone caves and granite hills.
The reserve also has several hiking trails that lead to stunning viewpoints, overlooking lush landscapes below.
Apart from its geological wonders, the reserve is also home to several primate species, making it a great spot for wildlife enthusiasts.