A guide to yoga and hiking culture in Himachal Pradesh

If you are a sustainable traveler, Himachal Pradesh in northern India is your best bet. The state offers the perfect blend of hiking and yoga amid lush valleys and mountains. The itinerary is bound to encourage you to be as eco-friendly as possible while exploring the natural beauty of the region.

#1 Exploring eco-friendly trails Himachal Pradesh is home to many hiking trails that promote sustainability by reducing environmental impact. Famous routes such as the Triund Trek offer stunning views without disrupting local ecosystems. Hikers are advised to follow "Leave No Trace" principles, ensuring that waste is disposed of correctly and natural habitats are not disturbed. These trails not only offer physical challenges but also help you connect with nature.

#2 Yoga retreats amidst nature Himachal Pradesh's yoga retreats focus on harmonizing with nature by being eco-conscious. Most of them rely on solar energy, organic food sources, and biodegradable materials, to reduce their carbon footprint. While daily yoga sessions in scenic locales boost your mental health, you'll also be supporting sustainable tourism initiatives.

#3 Supporting local communities The local economy can be supported by staying at family-run or cooperative-run accommodation. These places usually focus on sustainability by using locally sourced materials and hiring locals. Buying handmade crafts and interacting with local artisans can also contribute to economic growth and keep traditional skills alive.