Stiff hips? These 5 easy moves can help
What's the story
Hip flexibility is important for overall mobility and well-being. It can improve posture, reduce the risk of injury, and enhance athletic performance. Adding dynamic exercises to your routine can greatly improve hip flexibility. These exercises are designed to increase the range of motion in the hips, making daily activities easier and more comfortable. Here are five dynamic exercises that can help improve hip flexibility.
Leg swings
Leg swings for hip mobility
Leg swings are a simple yet effective exercise to improve hip mobility.
Stand next to a wall or support for balance, and swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner.
This movement loosens up the hip joint and increases blood flow to the area.
Perform 10 to 15 swings on each leg to feel the benefits.
Hip circles
Hip circles for increased range
Hip circles are great for increasing the range of motion in your hips.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and place your hands on your hips.
Move your hips in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise.
This exercise warms up the muscles around the hip joint and improves flexibility over time.
Lateral lunges
Lateral lunges for side flexibility
Lateral lunges target side-to-side flexibility in the hips.
Start by standing with feet together, then step out to one side into a lunge position while keeping the opposite leg straight.
Push back to the starting position using the lunging leg's strength.
Alternate sides for ten repetitions per side.
High knees
High knees for dynamic stretching
High knees are a dynamic stretching exercise that also helps improve hip flexibility.
Start by jogging in place, then lift one knee toward your chest while balancing on the other foot.
Alternate legs quickly as if you are running but focus on lifting each knee high with every step.
Butterfly stretch
Butterfly stretch for inner thighs
The butterfly stretch targets inner thigh muscles and improves overall hip flexibility.
Sit on the floor with soles of your feet touching each other, forming a diamond shape with your legs.
Gently press down on your knees using elbows or hands without forcing them too far apart;
hold briefly before releasing tension completely from both sides equally throughout each session practiced regularly over time consistently enough until desired results are achieved successfully.