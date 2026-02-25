LOADING...
Hola Mohalla: All about this Sikh Holi tradition
Hola Mohalla coincides with Holi in 2026

By Simran Jeet
Feb 25, 2026
06:53 pm
What's the story

Hola Mohalla, a vibrant three-day Sikh festival, will be celebrated in 2026 from March 4 to March 6. The festival is marked by martial arts displays and spiritual gatherings at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. It coincides with the Hindu festival of Holi on March 4. The grand finale of the event will be a massive procession at Anandpur Sahib on March 6, marking the end of the three-day celebration.

Festival origins

History and meaning of the festival

Hola Mohalla was started in 1701 by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, at Anandpur Sahib. The festival's name is a combination of "Hola," a masculine form of the spring festival "Holi," and "Mohalla," meaning a military procession or organized gathering. Unlike Holi's playful nature, Hola Mohalla emphasizes strength and readiness with a focus on discipline, power, and warrior spirit.

Festival hub

Significance of the 1st day

Anandpur Sahib is the main venue for Hola Mohalla celebrations, attracting a huge number of pilgrims every year. They come to witness the grand processions, religious ceremonies, and fierce displays of Sikh martial arts. The first day of the festival is dedicated to morning prayers and sacred hymns in gurudwaras, followed by colorful Nagar Kirtan processions in Anandpur.

Festival activities

Activities on 2nd and 3rd day

The second day of Hola Mohalla is all about showcasing physical prowess with Gatka (a traditional Sikh martial art), wrestling, and archery competitions. Participants wear striking traditional warrior attire for these events. The final day is a solemn tribute to the community's martyrs and ancestors, ending with a massive langar where thousands of visitors share a communal meal in equality.

Cultural activities

Food, music, and local culture

Hola Mohalla is not just about martial arts, it's also full of culture and fun. Visitors can enjoy traditional Punjabi music, folk dances, and performances. Food stalls serve local dishes and sweets, and you can find handmade crafts and souvenirs. It's a great way to experience the culture and flavors of Punjab while enjoying the festival.

