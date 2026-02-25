Holi 2026: 5 color-themed treats to add to your menu

As we gear up for Holi 2026, there is a growing awareness of celebrating the festival in a way that doesn't compromise our health or the environment. The trend of organic celebrations has now extended beyond gulal to our kitchens. A menu based on natural, color-themed foods is an excellent way to bring the festive spirit to your dining table. Using ingredients like beetroot, turmeric, spinach, and saffron can create vibrant hues without any artificial food coloring.

Pink Pink beetroot nimki Beetroot adds a stunning pink hue to traditional snacks like nimki or namak pare. Replace water in the dough with fresh beetroot juice to create magenta-colored, flaky crackers. Serve them in a glass jar with spicy mint chutney. Their earthy sweetness paired with the crispy texture makes them an irresistible festive snack.

Saffron Golden saffron thandai Saffron and turmeric bring warm golden tones to drinks and sweets. Kesar thandai is a must-try Holi beverage. Soak saffron strands in warm milk and blend with almonds, fennel, and cardamom. The result is a creamy, golden drink that's both festive and cooling, perfect for a refreshing boost during your celebrations.

Green Green spinach puri Spinach is the most effective way to go green in the kitchen. Blanching fresh spinach leaves and blending them into a very fine puree gives you a vivid emerald shade. You can use this puree to make palak puri or spinach kachoris, which are a massive hit with children who might otherwise avoid their greens. A mint and coriander cooler, often called spiced jaljeera, provides a bright lime-green tint that perfectly complements heavy fried snacks typical of the festival.

Purple Purple grape cooler Black grapes make a deep purple drink perfect for Holi. Blend grape pulp with a pinch of black salt and a squeeze of lime for a tangy, refreshing beverage. For an interactive touch, try butterfly pea flower tea to create a blue-to-purple color-changing drink that amazes guests and adds a playful element to your party.