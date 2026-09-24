Hollow holds: The secret to strong, isolated abs
What's the story
Hollow holds are a great exercise to build core strength and stability. The move focuses on the abdominal muscles, making them work hard to keep the body in a hollow position. This exercise can be a great addition to any workout routine, particularly if you are looking to improve your balance and posture. Here are some insights into how to perform hollow holds effectively.
#1
Understanding the hollow hold position
The hollow hold position requires you to lie on your back and lift your legs and shoulders off the ground, while your lower back stays in contact with the floor.
Your arms should be stretched overhead or by your sides, depending on what feels comfortable.
The key is to keep your lower back pressed into the ground while maintaining tension in your core muscles.
#2
Benefits of incorporating hollow holds
Incorporating hollow holds into your routine can improve core strength, which is essential for overall stability and balance.
It also helps improve posture by strengthening the muscles that support the spine.
Further, performing this exercise regularly can improve endurance of abdominal muscles, making them more effective at supporting various physical activities.
#3
Tips for maintaining proper form
To maintain proper form during hollow holds, start with a neutral spine position before lifting your legs and shoulders off the ground.
Keep your chin tucked slightly to avoid straining your neck.
Engage your core by drawing your belly button towards your spine, and breathe steadily without losing tension in your muscles.
#4
Progressing with variations
Once you are comfortable with the basic hollow hold, you can progress by adding variations, like leg lifts or arm movements, while holding the position.
These variations will increase difficulty and engage more muscle groups.
You can also try holding the position for longer durations or incorporating dynamic movements, like rocking back and forth, while maintaining balance in the hollow shape.