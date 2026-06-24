Anise hyssop flourishes in areas with full sun or partial shade

Anise hyssop: Grow this sweet-smelling herb at home

By Vinita Jain 02:05 pm Jun 24, 202602:05 pm

What's the story

Anise hyssop is a fragrant herb that can be a delightful addition to your home garden. Known for its sweet, licorice-like aroma, this plant is both easy to grow and maintain. With the right conditions and care, you can enjoy a bountiful harvest of anise hyssop leaves and flowers. Here are some practical tips to help you cultivate this herb successfully in your garden.