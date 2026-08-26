A guide to home renovation loans in India
What's the story
Home renovation loans in India are a great way to upgrade your living space without burning a hole in your pocket. These loans come with different interest rates and terms, making it easier for you to choose the right one. Knowing the different options can help you make an informed decision and manage your finances well. Here are some popular home renovation loan options in India.
#1
Personal loans for home renovations
Personal loans are also an easy way to fund home renovations.
These loans are usually unsecured, which means you do not have to pledge any collateral.
The interest rates range from 10% to 25%, depending on your credit score and income.
The tenure is usually between one and five years, giving you the flexibility to choose a repayment plan that suits your budget.
#2
Home equity loans as a financing option
Home equity loans let you borrow against the value of your property. This is ideal for those who have built up enough equity in their homes.
The interest rates are usually lower than personal loans, ranging from 8% to 12%.
However, since these loans are secured against your home, it is important to ensure timely repayments to avoid losing your property.
#3
Government-backed loan schemes
The Indian government also offers various schemes to promote affordable housing improvements.
These schemes often come with subsidized interest rates or grants for specific categories of borrowers, such as first-time homeowners or those from economically weaker sections.
It is advisable to check the eligibility criteria and benefits of these schemes before applying.
#4
Balance transfer options for existing loans
If you already have a home renovation loan but are unhappy with its terms or interest rate, consider a balance transfer option.
This lets you transfer your existing loan to another lender offering better terms without affecting your credit score significantly.
While this option may come with some fees, it could result in substantial savings over time if done wisely.