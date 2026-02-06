Interested in horseback archery? Here are the top spots

Horseback archery is an ancient sport that combines the skills of archery with the art of horseback riding. In Africa , this unique sport has found its place in some of the most breathtaking landscapes. From sweeping savannas to rugged mountains, these locations offer an unmatched backdrop for enthusiasts. Here are five of Africa's best spots for horseback archery, each offering a unique experience to riders and archers alike.

#1 Serengeti's expansive plains The Serengeti in Tanzania is famous for its vast plains and rich wildlife. The open spaces are perfect for practicing horseback archery, giving archers ample room to maneuver and shoot. The presence of wildlife also adds an element of excitement as you ride through herds of elephants or gazelles while honing your skills.

#2 Atlas Mountains' rugged terrain The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide a completely different experience with their rugged terrain and dramatic scenery. The mountainous landscape makes for challenging courses that test both riding and shooting skills. Archers can enjoy panoramic views while navigating through trails that wind around peaks and valleys.

#3 Maasai Mara's diverse ecosystem Kenya's Maasai Mara is famous for its diverse ecosystem and rich cultural heritage. The area offers opportunities to engage in horseback archery amidst stunning landscapes dotted with acacia trees and rivers. Participants can also witness the Great Migration during certain seasons, making their experience even more memorable.

#4 Drakensberg Mountains' scenic beauty The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa are known for their scenic beauty and unique rock formations. This region provides a perfect setting for horseback archery enthusiasts looking for both adventure and tranquility. The trails here offer varying difficulty levels, catering to beginners as well as experienced riders.