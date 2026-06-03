Horseback archery: An ancient sport making a comeback

Horseback archery, a traditional sport that combines the skills of archery and horseback riding, is gaining popularity in Morocco 's vast deserts. The sport requires precision, focus, and a deep understanding of both horse and bow. As more enthusiasts seek to experience this unique challenge, several venues across Morocco offer opportunities to engage in horseback archery. Here are some of the best places to try this ancient art.

Essaouira Discovering Essaouira's archery range Essaouira is famous for its beautiful coastline and rich history, but it also has a great spot for horseback archery lovers. The range here provides all the necessary equipment and expert guidance to beginners and experienced archers alike. The serene environment makes it a perfect place to practice your skills while soaking in the scenic beauty of the region.

Marrakech Marrakech's desert stables experience Marrakech is a gateway to Morocco's expansive deserts, where you can experience horseback archery like never before. The stables provide guided sessions with trained instructors, who teach you the basics of horseback riding and archery. With the backdrop of sand dunes and mountains, this venue guarantees an unforgettable experience for those looking for adventure.

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Agadir Agadir's coastal archery adventures Agadir, with its beautiful coastline, is also a great place to try your hand at horseback archery. The coastal venue offers sessions that combine the thrill of riding on sandy beaches, with the challenge of hitting targets from horseback. This unique combination makes Agadir an ideal place for those who want to enjoy both sea and sand while honing their archery skills.

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