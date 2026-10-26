5 spots in Botswana for a memorable horseback safari
What's the story
Botswana is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich wildlife. Exploring its conservancies on horseback gives you a unique way to witness the beauty of the African wilderness. Unlike other modes of travel, horseback riding allows you to get up close and personal with nature, without disturbing it. Here are five must-visit wildlife conservancies in Botswana where you can enjoy this unique experience.
#1
Okavango Delta: A water wonderland
The Okavango Delta is one of the most famous wildlife destinations in Africa. The delta is a vast inland delta, which floods seasonally, creating a lush habitat for various species.
Horseback riding here gives you a chance to see elephants, giraffes, and hippos from a different angle.
The area is also home to numerous bird species, making it a paradise for birdwatchers.
#2
Makgadikgadi Pans: A salt flat adventure
The Makgadikgadi Pans are all that remains of an ancient lake that once covered much of Botswana.
Today, these salt flats offer an otherworldly landscape, ideal for horseback exploration.
During the wet season, the pans fill with water, attracting flamingos and other migratory birds.
Riding across this vast expanse gives you a sense of solitude and connection with nature.
#3
Khama Rhino Sanctuary: A conservation success
The Khama Rhino Sanctuary is dedicated to the conservation of rhinos and other wildlife. It is a safe haven for both white and black rhinos.
Horseback riding in this sanctuary allows you to witness these majestic creatures up close while learning about conservation efforts.
The sanctuary also hosts zebras, wildebeests, and various antelope species.
#4
Tuli Block: Rugged terrain exploration
The Tuli Block is known for its rugged terrain, which is perfect for adventurous horseback riders.
This region has a mix of savannahs, riverbeds, and rocky outcrops, which are home to elephants, lions, and leopards.
The diverse landscapes make it an ideal spot for those looking to experience Botswana's wilderness in its rawest form.
#5
Central Kalahari Game Reserve: Desert wilderness
The Central Kalahari Game Reserve is one of the largest game reserves in the world, and it is home to desert-adapted wildlife, such as meerkats and gemsboks.
Horseback riding through this reserve gives you the opportunity to witness these animals in their natural habitat, while enjoying breathtaking sunsets over endless dunes.