Why you should try a horseback safari in Tanzania

Exploring the vast plains of the Serengeti on horseback is an exhilarating experience.

The endless grasslands stretch as far as the eye can see, providing a perfect backdrop for wildlife sightings.

Riders can spot herds of wildebeest or zebras grazing peacefully, all while enjoying the rhythmic sound of hooves against the ground.

The open terrain allows for unobstructed views and an immersive connection with nature.