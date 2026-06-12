Encouraging guests to carpool or use public transport can drastically reduce carbon emissions

5 simple ways to host an eco-friendly gathering

By Vinita Jain 04:48 pm Jun 12, 202604:48 pm

What's the story

In today's world, where sustainability is the need of the hour, eco-friendly gatherings are becoming a popular choice. Not only do these gatherings help reduce waste, but they also promote environmental consciousness among guests. By following some simple etiquette tips, you can host an event that is both enjoyable and sustainable. Here are five essential tips to make your next gathering more eco-friendly, without compromising on fun or comfort.