Use natural elements like plants, flowers, and recycled materials for decor

Simple ways to host a sustainable housewarming

By Vinita Jain 05:01 am Jul 03, 202605:01 am

What's the story

Hosting a housewarming can be both exciting and overwhelming, especially when you're trying to keep it eco-friendly. But, with a little creativity and resourcefulness, you can throw an unforgettable celebration without breaking the bank or harming the planet. Here are some practical tips to help you host a sustainable housewarming party that your guests will love, all while keeping costs low and minimizing waste.