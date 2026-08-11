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Jalebi cravings? Here's how to enjoy this sweet treat
Authentic jalebi can be found at various street stalls across India

Jalebi cravings? Here's how to enjoy this sweet treat

By Vinita Jain
Aug 11, 2026
09:32 am
What's the story

Hot jalebi is a popular street food loved by many for its sweet, crispy, and syrupy goodness. This Indian delicacy is made by deep-frying fermented batter into circular shapes and soaking them in sugar syrup. The combination of textures and flavors makes it an irresistible treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. Here's all about this delightful street food experience.

Preparation

The art of making jalebi

Making jalebi requires skill and patience.

The batter is prepared by mixing flour, yogurt, and water, and left to ferment overnight.

Once ready, it is piped into hot oil in spiral shapes until golden brown.

The jalebis are then soaked in sugar syrup flavored with cardamom or saffron to add aroma and taste.

Locations

Where to find authentic jalebi

Authentic jalebi can be found at various street stalls across India, especially during festivals or local fairs.

These stalls usually have large kadhai (woks) filled with bubbling oil, where fresh batches are fried continuously.

Popular places include Chandni Chowk in Delhi and Juhu Beach in Mumbai, where vendors serve hot jalebis straight from the pan.

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Combinations

Pairing jalebi with other treats

Jalebi is often paired with other Indian snacks to make a complete meal.

It goes well with samosas or kachoris for those who love sweet and savory combinations.

Some even enjoy having jalebi with rabri (a sweet condensed milk dessert) for an extra layer of richness.

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Experience

Tips for enjoying jalebi

To enjoy jalebi at its best, have it fresh out of the pan when it is still warm and crispy on the outside, but soft on the inside.

The sweetness should be balanced by any accompanying snack you choose to pair it with, making every bite an explosion of flavors that defines this beloved street food across India.

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