5 things to know before entering a Japanese onsen
What's the story
Visiting a Japanese onsen is an experience unlike any other, but it comes with its own set of etiquette rules. These customs are deeply rooted in tradition and culture, and knowing them can make your visit more enjoyable and respectful. From how to properly wash before entering the bath to what to wear (or not wear), these guidelines ensure everyone enjoys the serene environment of the onsen.
Tip 1
Proper washing techniques
Before entering an onsen, it's essential to wash yourself thoroughly. This is done at shower stations equipped with stools, handheld showers, and soap. The practice of washing before bathing is to keep the water clean for everyone. Make sure to rinse off all soap and shampoo before stepping into the onsen.
Tip 2
Swimwear is a no-go
In most traditional onsens, swimwear is a strict no-no. Bathing is done in the nude, which is a norm in Japanese culture. However, if you're uncomfortable with this, there are some private onsens or those specifically catering to tourists where you can wear swimwear. But make sure to check their rules beforehand.
Tip 3
Hair management is key
Long hair should be tied up or covered when visiting an onsen. This prevents hair from floating around in the communal baths, which is considered disrespectful. Some facilities may even provide hair ties or caps for guests who forget this important detail.
Tip 4
Tattoos may raise eyebrows
Tattoos can be a sensitive issue at many onsens in Japan, owing to their association with the yakuza (Japanese organized crime groups). Some places may not allow entry to those with visible tattoos. If you have tattoos and are worried about them being an issue, try covering them with band-aids or consult with the facility beforehand.
Tip 5
Silence is golden
While some conversation is acceptable among friends or family members, keeping noise levels low is generally expected in onsens. The focus is on relaxation and tranquility, so loud talking or disruptive behavior should be avoided out of respect for other bathers seeking peace during their visit.