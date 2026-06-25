Before entering an onsen, it's essential to wash yourself thoroughly

5 things to know before entering a Japanese onsen

By Vinita Jain 01:25 pm Jun 25, 202601:25 pm

What's the story

Visiting a Japanese onsen is an experience unlike any other, but it comes with its own set of etiquette rules. These customs are deeply rooted in tradition and culture, and knowing them can make your visit more enjoyable and respectful. From how to properly wash before entering the bath to what to wear (or not wear), these guidelines ensure everyone enjoys the serene environment of the onsen.