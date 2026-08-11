Beat the Indian heat with these cooling foods
What's the story
Summers in India can be scorching, leaving many of us looking for cool and refreshing food options. Traditional vegetarian foods, which are not only cooling but also easy to prepare, can be a great way to beat the heat. These dishes are not just delicious but also packed with ingredients that help you stay cool and hydrated. Here are five traditional vegetarian foods that can help you stay cool this summer.
Cucumber delight
Chilled cucumber raita
Cucumber raita is a cooling yogurt-based dish, perfect for the hot months.
Prepared with grated cucumber, yogurt, and a sprinkle of cumin powder, it serves as a refreshing side dish.
The natural cooling properties of cucumber combined with the probiotics in yogurt help in digestion and keep your body temperature in check.
Herbaceous refreshment
Mint and coriander chutney
Mint and coriander chutney is another must-have in the summer.
This green chutney is made with fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices.
It can be served with snacks or as a condiment with meals.
The mint has a cooling effect on the body, while coriander helps in detoxification.
Fruity coolness
Watermelon salad
Watermelon salad is a simple yet effective way to stay hydrated during the summer.
You can prepare this salad by mixing watermelon cubes with some lemon juice and a pinch of salt.
Watermelon is mostly water, which makes it a great hydrating food. It also provides vitamins A and C that are good for health in the scorching heat.
Traditional thirst-quencher
Buttermilk spiced drink
Buttermilk is another traditional Indian drink that cools the body.
It is prepared by churning yogurt with water and adding spices like cumin powder or black salt for flavor.
This drink not only hydrates but also aids digestion due to its probiotic content.
Tangy sweetness
Raw mango panakam
Raw mango panakam is an age-old summer drink made from raw mangoes boiled with jaggery or sugar, and flavored with cardamom powder.
This tangy-sweet concoction is not just refreshing but also energizing during hot days.
It gives you an instant energy boost without making you feel heavy after consumption.