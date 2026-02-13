5 kitchen items that can improve houseplant health

Houseplants can be a great way to add some greenery to your home, but did you know that certain kitchen staples can also help them thrive? These common items are not only easy to find but also inexpensive, making them perfect for plant care. Using these items, you can provide your houseplants with essential nutrients and support their growth without spending a fortune or making a trip to the store.

Tip 1 Coffee grounds for nutrient boost Used coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen, which is essential for plant growth. You can sprinkle them around the base of your houseplants to give them a nutrient boost. The grounds decompose over time and release nitrogen into the soil, promoting healthy foliage. Just make sure not to overdo it, as too much can affect soil pH.

Tip 2 Banana peels as natural fertilizer Banana peels are rich in potassium and phosphorus, two elements that are essential for plant health. You can cut up banana peels and bury them in the soil or steep them in water to make a nutrient-rich tea. This natural fertilizer promotes root development and flowering in houseplants.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Epsom salt for magnesium supply Epsom salt is another kitchen staple that can do wonders for your houseplants. It contains magnesium sulfate, which helps in photosynthesis and improves nutrient absorption in plants. Dissolve one tablespoon of Epsom salt in one gallon of water and use it to water your plants once a month.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Vinegar as a natural pest deterrent While vinegar is commonly used for cooking, it also serves as a natural pest deterrent when diluted with water. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water and spray it on affected areas of your houseplant to keep pests at bay without harming the plant itself.