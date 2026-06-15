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What are Mbuti bark paintings?

By Simran Jeet 03:04 pm Jun 15, 202603:04 pm

What's the story

African Mbuti bark paintings are witnessing a revival, thanks to the efforts of some passionate adults. The ancient art form, which is an integral part of the Mbuti people's culture, is being reintroduced to the world. The revival is not just preserving the cultural heritage, but also providing economic opportunities to the artists. Here's how these adults are making a difference.