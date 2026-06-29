How beadwork is embracing eco-friendly practices

Eco-friendly dyes

Natural dyes for vibrant colors

Traditionally, synthetic dyes have been used in African beadwork, which can be harmful to the environment. Now, artisans are turning to natural dyes made from plants, fruits, and vegetables to color their beads. Not only are these dyes biodegradable, but they are also non-toxic, making them safer for both the artisans and the environment. Natural dyes give a unique charm to the beadwork with earthy tones.