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How African filmmakers are changing global cinema

By Simran Jeet 01:02 pm Jun 08, 202601:02 pm

What's the story

African filmmakers are making their mark on global cinema, telling stories that reflect the continent's rich culture and diverse experiences. These filmmakers are breaking barriers, getting recognition at international film festivals, and changing the way African narratives are perceived around the world. Their work not only highlights unique perspectives but also contributes to a more diverse global film industry.