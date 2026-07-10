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How technology is reshaping mural art

By Simran Jeet 02:44 pm Jul 10, 202602:44 pm

What's the story

African mural art is going digital, and how! From traditional to contemporary, artists are using technology to reach global audiences and preserve cultural heritage. Digital platforms are giving them the opportunity to showcase their work to a wider audience, without compromising on the essence of their art. Here's how African mural artists are adapting to the digital age, and what it means for the future of this vibrant art form.