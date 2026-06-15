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Why peppercorns deserve a spot in your diet

By Simran Jeet 12:30 pm Jun 15, 202612:30 pm

What's the story

African peppercorns, famous for their spicy kick, are more than just a kitchen staple. These tiny seeds have been used for centuries in traditional medicine. They are packed with nutrients that can help improve your health in many ways. From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, African peppercorns can be a great addition to your diet. Here's how you can use them to boost your health.